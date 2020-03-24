Radnet Inc Down 58.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RDNT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) on February 28th, 2020 at $20.22. In approximately 3 weeks, Radnet Inc has returned 58.60% as of today's recent price of $8.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Radnet Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.81 and a high of $23.45 and are now at $8.52, 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

RadNet, Inc. owns and operates outpatient diagnostic imaging centers. The Company's centers are located throughout California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Radnet Inc.

Log in and add Radnet Inc (RDNT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.