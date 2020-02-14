Radnet Inc Up 50.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (RDNT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $15.18. In approximately 4 months, Radnet Inc has returned 50.43% as of today's recent price of $22.83.

Radnet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.35 and a 52-week low of $10.70 and are now trading 113% above that low price at $22.83 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.29% higher and 1.27% higher over the past week, respectively.

RadNet, Inc. owns and operates outpatient diagnostic imaging centers. The Company's centers are located throughout California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Radnet Inc shares.

