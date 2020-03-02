Radnet Inc Up 47.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (RDNT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $15.18. In approximately 3 months, Radnet Inc has returned 47.40% as of today's recent price of $22.38.

Radnet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.35 and a 52-week low of $10.70 and are now trading 109% above that low price at $22.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.0%.

RadNet, Inc. owns and operates outpatient diagnostic imaging centers. The Company's centers are located throughout California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Radnet Inc shares.

