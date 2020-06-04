Radius Health In Down 44.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (RDUS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS) on November 6th, 2019 at $23.60. In approximately 5 months, Radius Health In has returned 44.79% as of today's recent price of $13.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Radius Health In share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.32 and a high of $59.22 and are now at $13.03, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Radius Health Inc. researches and develops drug therapies. The Company focuses on helping treat osteoporosis by building new bone in patients, and women's health conditions including menopause and age-related muscle loss. Radius Health serves customers in the United States.

