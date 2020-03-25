Radian Group Inc Shares Down 50.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RDN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) on February 14th, 2020 at $24.15. In approximately 1 month, Radian Group Inc has returned 50.48% as of today's recent price of $11.96.

Over the past year, Radian Group Inc has traded in a range of $11.16 to $26.32 and is now at $11.96, 7% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 3.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Radian Group Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance. The Company's products and services enable homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly and with smaller down payments, protect lenders against loan default, and lower the costs of mortgage origination and servicing. Radian also provides insurance and reinsurance to investors in corporate, municipal, and asset-backed securities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Radian Group Inc.

