Radian Group Inc Shares Down 46.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (RDN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) on February 14th, 2020 at $24.15. In approximately 2 months, Radian Group Inc has returned 46.38% as of today's recent price of $12.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Radian Group Inc have traded between a low of $10.39 and a high of $26.32 and are now at $12.95, which is 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Radian Group Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance. The Company's products and services enable homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly and with smaller down payments, protect lenders against loan default, and lower the costs of mortgage origination and servicing. Radian also provides insurance and reinsurance to investors in corporate, municipal, and asset-backed securities.

