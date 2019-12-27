Quotient Technol Shares Up 15.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (QUOT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quotient Technol (NYSE:QUOT) on October 31st, 2019 at $8.73. In approximately 2 months, Quotient Technol has returned 15.22% as of today's recent price of $10.05.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quotient Technol have traded between a low of $6.92 and a high of $11.99 and are now at $10.05, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Quotient Technology Inc. operates a promotion platform. The Company offers online printable, social, and mobile coupons in apparels, automotive, beverages, books, entertainment, food, healthcare, household, office supplies, pet, photography, professional services, and restaurants.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Quotient Technol shares.

