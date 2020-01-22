Quotient Technol Has Returned 18.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (QUOT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quotient Technol (NYSE:QUOT) on October 31st, 2019 at $8.73. In approximately 3 months, Quotient Technol has returned 18.62% as of today's recent price of $10.35.

Over the past year, Quotient Technol has traded in a range of $6.92 to $11.99 and is now at $10.53, 52% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Quotient Technology Inc. operates a promotion platform. The Company offers online printable, social, and mobile coupons in apparels, automotive, beverages, books, entertainment, food, healthcare, household, office supplies, pet, photography, professional services, and restaurants.

