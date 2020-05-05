SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Quotient Technol (NYSE:QUOT) on March 27th, 2020 at $7.02. In approximately 1 month, Quotient Technol has returned 5.63% as of today's recent price of $6.62.

Over the past year, Quotient Technol has traded in a range of $4.55 to $11.99 and is now at $6.62, 45% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Quotient Technology Inc. operates a promotion platform. The Company offers online printable, social, and mobile coupons in apparels, automotive, beverages, books, entertainment, food, healthcare, household, office supplies, pet, photography, professional services, and restaurants.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Quotient Technol.

Log in and add Quotient Technol (QUOT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.