Quinstreet Inc Up 19.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (QNST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) on April 9th, 2020 at $8.23. In approximately 4 weeks, Quinstreet Inc has returned 19.82% as of today's recent price of $9.86.

Over the past year, Quinstreet Inc has traded in a range of $5.76 to $17.10 and is now at $9.86, 71% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 2.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

QuinStreet, Inc. specializes in vertical marketing and media on the internet. The Company focuses on clients in the education and financial services industries, as well as has a presence in the home services, business-to-business, and healthcare industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Quinstreet Inc shares.

