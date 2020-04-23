Quest Diagnostic (DGX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) on April 8th, 2020 at $86.50. In approximately 2 weeks, Quest Diagnostic has returned 14.37% as of today's recent price of $98.93.

Quest Diagnostic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $118.58 and a 52-week low of $73.02 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $99.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services. The Company operates a national network of full-service laboratories, rapid response laboratories, and patient service centers. Quest Diagnostics offers esoteric, routine medical, drugs of abuse, and non-hospital-based anatomic pathology testing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Quest Diagnostic.

