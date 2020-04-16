MySmarTrend
Quanta Services Up 1.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PWR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on March 26th, 2020 at $31.37. In approximately 3 weeks, Quanta Services has returned 1.88% as of today's recent price of $31.96.

Over the past year, Quanta Services has traded in a range of $23.77 to $44.09 and is now at $31.96, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialized contracting services to electric utilities, telecommunication and cable television operators, and governmental entities. The Company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers. Quanta operates projects throughout North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Quanta Services shares.

