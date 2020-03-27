Quanex Building Has Returned 43.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Quanex Building (NYSE:NX) on February 28th, 2020 at $16.90. In approximately 4 weeks, Quanex Building has returned 43.20% as of today's recent price of $9.60.

Over the past year, Quanex Building has traded in a range of $7.90 to $20.42 and is now at $9.60, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

