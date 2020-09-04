Qualys Inc Has Returned 31.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (QLYS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) on March 19th, 2020 at $76.81. In approximately 3 weeks, Qualys Inc has returned 30.99% as of today's recent price of $100.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Qualys Inc have traded between a low of $63.37 and a high of $100.84 and are now at $100.61, which is 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Qualys, Inc. provides information technology security risk and compliance management solutions. The Company offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys conducts business in the United States.

