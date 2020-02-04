Quaker Chemical Has Returned 26.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KWR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) on February 26th, 2020 at $171.46. In approximately 1 month, Quaker Chemical has returned 26.35% as of today's recent price of $126.28.

Quaker Chemical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.30 and a 52-week low of $113.94 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $126.28 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation produces, develops, and markets custom-formulated chemical specialty products. The Company also provides fluid management services for manufacturers around the world, primarily in the steel, automotive, and can industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Quaker Chemical.

Log in and add Quaker Chemical (KWR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.