Qorvo Inc Shares Up 46.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (QRVO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) on October 11th, 2019 at $77.75. In approximately 2 months, Qorvo Inc has returned 46.61% as of today's recent price of $113.99.

Over the past year, Qorvo Inc has traded in a range of $54.74 to $116.81 and is now at $113.99, 108% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Qorvo Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of high performance analog and mixed signal integrated circuits for the communications markets. The Company's products are used for wireless communications applications such as cellular and PCS, cordless telephony, wireless LANs, industrial radios, wireless security, and remote meter reading.

