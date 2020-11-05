Qorvo Inc Up 28.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (QRVO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) on March 26th, 2020 at $80.35. In approximately 2 months, Qorvo Inc has returned 28.43% as of today's recent price of $103.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Qorvo Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.52 and a high of $122.37 and are now at $103.19, 76% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Qorvo Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of high performance analog and mixed signal integrated circuits for the communications markets. The Company's products are used for wireless communications applications such as cellular and PCS, cordless telephony, wireless LANs, industrial radios, wireless security, and remote meter reading.

