Qcr Holdings Inc Shares Down 33.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (QCRH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) on January 31st, 2020 at $41.41. In approximately 2 months, Qcr Holdings Inc has returned 33.58% as of today's recent price of $27.50.

Over the past year, Qcr Holdings Inc has traded in a range of $23.35 to $44.76 and is now at $27.50, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

QCR Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for the Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Quad City also provides merchant credit card processing through its subsidiary, Quad City Bancard, Inc.

