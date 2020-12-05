Qad Inc-A Up 8.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (QADA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qad Inc-A (NASDAQ:QADA) on March 26th, 2020 at $39.58. In approximately 2 months, Qad Inc-A has returned 8.70% as of today's recent price of $43.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Qad Inc-A have traded between a low of $28.21 and a high of $54.54 and are now at $44.08, which is 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

QAD Inc. provides supply-chain-enabled enterprise resource planning software for mid-range and large multinational manufacturing companies. The Company's software solutions facilitate global management of resources and information to allow manufacturers to reduce order fulfillment cycle times and inventories, improve operating efficiencies, and measure company performance criteria.

