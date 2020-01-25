Qad Inc-A Up 32.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (QADA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qad Inc-A (NASDAQ:QADA) on September 3rd, 2019 at $40.34. In approximately 5 months, Qad Inc-A has returned 32.23% as of today's recent price of $53.34.

In the past 52 weeks, Qad Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $54.54 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

QAD Inc. provides supply-chain-enabled enterprise resource planning software for mid-range and large multinational manufacturing companies. The Company's software solutions facilitate global management of resources and information to allow manufacturers to reduce order fulfillment cycle times and inventories, improve operating efficiencies, and measure company performance criteria.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Qad Inc-A shares.

Log in and add Qad Inc-A (QADA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.