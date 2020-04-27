Q2 Holdings Inc Has Returned 18.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (QTWO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) on April 8th, 2020 at $62.30. In approximately 3 weeks, Q2 Holdings Inc has returned 18.88% as of today's recent price of $74.07.

Q2 Holdings Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.90 and a 52-week low of $47.17 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $74.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 2.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions, and RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services.



