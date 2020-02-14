Pvh Corp Has Returned 7.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PVH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) on January 23rd, 2020 at $96.29. In approximately 3 weeks, Pvh Corp has returned 7.28% as of today's recent price of $89.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Pvh Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $67.41 and a high of $134.24 and are now at $89.28, 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.9% lower and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

PVH Corp. designs, sources, manufactures, and markets men's, women's, and children's apparel and footwear. The Company markets its products at a wholesale level through department store chains and directly to consumers through retail stores. PVH offers attire that includes dress shirts, sportswear, neckwear, and footwear.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pvh Corp.

Log in and add Pvh Corp (PVH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.