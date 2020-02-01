Pvh Corp Has Returned 15.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PVH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) on October 23rd, 2019 at $91.59. In approximately 2 months, Pvh Corp has returned 15.15% as of today's recent price of $105.47.

Over the past year, Pvh Corp has traded in a range of $67.41 to $134.24 and is now at $105.47, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

PVH Corp. designs, sources, manufactures, and markets men's, women's, and children's apparel and footwear. The Company markets its products at a wholesale level through department store chains and directly to consumers through retail stores. PVH offers attire that includes dress shirts, sportswear, neckwear, and footwear.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Pvh Corp shares.

Log in and add Pvh Corp (PVH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.