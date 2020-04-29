Pultegroup Inc Shares Up 13.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PHM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) on April 9th, 2020 at $26.89. In approximately 3 weeks, Pultegroup Inc has returned 13.43% as of today's recent price of $30.50.

Pultegroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.37 and a 52-week low of $17.12 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $30.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

PulteGroup Inc. sells and constructs homes, and purchases, develops, and sells residential land and develops active adult communities. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, and other services to home buyers. PulteGroup has operations in various markets across the United States and Puerto Rico.

