Pultegroup Inc Up 36.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PHM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) on March 27th, 2019 at $28.35. In approximately 9 months, Pultegroup Inc has returned 36.93% as of today's recent price of $38.82.

Over the past year, Pultegroup Inc has traded in a range of $24.45 to $41.22 and is now at $38.82, 59% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

PulteGroup Inc. sells and constructs homes, and purchases, develops, and sells residential land and develops active adult communities. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, and other services to home buyers. PulteGroup has operations in various markets across the United States and Puerto Rico.

