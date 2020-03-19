Pub Serv Enterp Has Returned 32.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PEG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) on February 6th, 2020 at $58.91. In approximately 1 month, Pub Serv Enterp has returned 32.64% as of today's recent price of $39.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Pub Serv Enterp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $36.23 and a high of $63.88 and are now at $39.68. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 1.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and produces natural gas in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pub Serv Enterp.

