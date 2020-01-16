Ptc Therapeutics Up 36.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PTCT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ptc Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $37.79. In approximately 3 months, Ptc Therapeutics has returned 36.26% as of today's recent price of $51.50.

Ptc Therapeutics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.29 and a 52-week low of $27.53 and are now trading 87% above that low price at $51.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. provides biopharmaceutical products. The Company develops orally administered and small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology, and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics operates in the United States.

