Ptc Inc Shares (PTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) on March 25th, 2020 at $56.83. In approximately 3 weeks, Ptc Inc has returned 13.45% as of today's recent price of $64.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ptc Inc have traded between a low of $43.90 and a high of $102.47 and are now at $64.68, which is 47% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 1.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers technology solutions, comprised of software and services. The Company's technology is primarily used by discrete manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain complex products. PTC's technology is also used to connect products to the Internet for purposes of capturing and analyzing information from them.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ptc Inc.

