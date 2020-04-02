Ptc Inc Up 15.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PTC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) on October 24th, 2019 at $73.25. In approximately 3 months, Ptc Inc has returned 15.92% as of today's recent price of $84.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ptc Inc have traded between a low of $62.05 and a high of $102.47 and are now at $84.91, which is 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers technology solutions, comprised of software and services. The Company's technology is primarily used by discrete manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain complex products. PTC's technology is also used to connect products to the Internet for purposes of capturing and analyzing information from them.

