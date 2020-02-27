Ps Business Park Shares Down 4.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PSB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ps Business Park (NYSE:PSB) on December 12th, 2019 at $168.10. In approximately 3 months, Ps Business Park has returned 4.67% as of today's recent price of $160.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Ps Business Park share prices have been bracketed by a low of $144.03 and a high of $186.14 and are now at $159.83, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant office industrial. The Company is the sole general partner of PS Business Parks, L.P. through which the Company conducts most of its activities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ps Business Park.

Log in and add Ps Business Park (PSB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.