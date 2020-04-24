Prudentl Finl Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PRU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) on April 9th, 2020 at $58.67. In approximately 2 weeks, Prudentl Finl has returned 9.66% as of today's recent price of $53.00.

Over the past year, Prudentl Finl has traded in a range of $38.62 to $106.40 and is now at $53.53, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Prudentl Finl.

Log in and add Prudentl Finl (PRU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.