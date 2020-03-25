Prudentl Finl Has Returned 47.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PRU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) on February 24th, 2020 at $88.69. In approximately 4 weeks, Prudentl Finl has returned 47.14% as of today's recent price of $46.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prudentl Finl have traded between a low of $39.28 and a high of $106.40 and are now at $46.88, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

