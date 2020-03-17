Prudentl Finl Down 49.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PRU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) on February 24th, 2020 at $88.69. In approximately 3 weeks, Prudentl Finl has returned 49.68% as of today's recent price of $44.63.

Prudentl Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.40 and the current low of $40.17 and are currently at $44.63 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

