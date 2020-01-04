Provident Fnl Hl Has Returned 29.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PROV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Provident Fnl Hl (NASDAQ:PROV) on January 15th, 2020 at $21.21. In approximately 3 months, Provident Fnl Hl has returned 29.28% as of today's recent price of $15.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Provident Fnl Hl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.00 and a high of $22.99 and are now at $15.00, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. The Bank is a savings and loan and mortgage bank that accepts deposits and invests the funds in one to four family mortgage, consumer, and other loans. The Bank operates in Riverside and San Bernardino counties and has mortgage lending operations in Southern California.

