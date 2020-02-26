Provident Financ Has Returned 8.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PFS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Provident Financ (NYSE:PFS) on December 3rd, 2019 at $23.80. In approximately 3 months, Provident Financ has returned 8.11% as of today's recent price of $21.87.

Over the past year, Provident Financ has traded in a range of $21.76 to $27.92 and is now at $21.87, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Provident Financ.

Log in and add Provident Financ (PFS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.