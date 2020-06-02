Providence Servi Has Returned 6.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PRSC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Providence Servi (NASDAQ:PRSC) on January 9th, 2020 at $61.69. In approximately 4 weeks, Providence Servi has returned 6.42% as of today's recent price of $65.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Providence Servi have traded between a low of $46.53 and a high of $74.73 and are now at $65.65, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.50% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Providence Service Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services. The Providence Service serves the US healthcare and global workforce development sectors.

