Prothena Corp Pl Has Returned 5.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PRTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Prothena Corp Pl (NASDAQ:PRTA) on February 20th, 2020 at $11.67. In approximately 2 weeks, Prothena Corp Pl has returned 5.53% as of today's recent price of $11.02.

Over the past year, Prothena Corp Pl has traded in a range of $6.71 to $17.63 and is now at $11.02, 64% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibodies for the potential treatment of a broad range of diseases that involve protein misfolding and cell adhesion.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Prothena Corp Pl.

Log in and add Prothena Corp Pl (PRTA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.