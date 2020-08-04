Prosperity Bncsh Shares Down 28.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) on February 26th, 2020 at $70.88. In approximately 1 month, Prosperity Bncsh has returned 28.48% as of today's recent price of $50.69.

Prosperity Bncsh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.22 and a 52-week low of $42.02 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $50.69 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Prosperity Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Prosperity Bank operates in the greater Houston metropolitan area and neighboring counties in Texas.

