Pros Holdings In Shares Down 64.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PRO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pros Holdings In (NYSE:PRO) on January 31st, 2020 at $60.99. In approximately 2 months, Pros Holdings In has returned 64.17% as of today's recent price of $21.85.

Over the past year, Pros Holdings Inhas traded in a range of $21.52 to $75.39 and are now at $21.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

PROS Holdings, Inc. develops and markets business computer software. The Company offers pricing and revenue optimization software.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pros Holdings In.

Log in and add Pros Holdings In (PRO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.