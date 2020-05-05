Proofpoint Inc Has Returned 11.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PFPT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) on March 30th, 2020 at $107.12. In approximately 1 month, Proofpoint Inc has returned 11.55% as of today's recent price of $119.49.

Proofpoint Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $133.58 and a 52-week low of $83.81 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $118.29 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Proofpoint, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions. The Company offers products comprised of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, regulatory compliance, archiving and governance, and secure communication. Proofpoint offers its services to large and mid-sized organizations worldwide.

