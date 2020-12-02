Prologis Inc Has Returned 6.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PLD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) on January 14th, 2020 at $91.08. In approximately 4 weeks, Prologis Inc has returned 6.09% as of today's recent price of $96.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Prologis Inc have traded between a low of $68.96 and a high of $96.96 and are now at $96.63, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Prologis, Inc. is an owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate, focused on global and regional markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company also leases modern distribution facilities to customers, including manufacturers, retailers, transportation companies, third-party logistics providers, and other enterprises.

