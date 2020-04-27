Progress Softwar Up 15.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PRGS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Progress Softwar (NASDAQ:PRGS) on March 25th, 2020 at $33.59. In approximately 1 month, Progress Softwar has returned 14.96% as of today's recent price of $38.61.

Over the past year, Progress Softwar has traded in a range of $28.09 to $52.50 and is now at $38.61, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, markets, and distributes applications. The Company offers databases, application, messaging servers, and development tools. Progress Software serves customers in the United States.

