Proassurance Cor Down 42.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PRA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Proassurance Cor (NYSE:PRA) on November 14th, 2019 at $37.78. In approximately 4 months, Proassurance Cor has returned 42.62% as of today's recent price of $21.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Proassurance Cor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.00 and a high of $41.54 and are now at $21.68, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

ProAssurance Corporation is a risk management and claims defense company with a license to write business across the United States. The Company provides medical professional liability insurance to policy holders throughout the United States.

