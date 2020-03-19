Primerica Inc Has Returned 42.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) on February 25th, 2020 at $124.52. In approximately 3 weeks, Primerica Inc has returned 42.58% as of today's recent price of $71.50.

Primerica Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $138.05 and the current low of $68.42 and are currently at $71.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 2.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Primerica, Inc. distributes financial products to middle income households in North America. The Company offers products includes term life insurance, mutual funds, variable annuities, and other financial products which are distribute primarily on behalf of third parties.

