Pricesmart Inc Has Returned 10.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PSMT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) on January 3rd, 2020 at $68.39. In approximately 1 month, Pricesmart Inc has returned 10.75% as of today's recent price of $61.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Pricesmart Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.06 and a high of $79.90 and are now at $61.03, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and manages international merchandising businesses. The Company licenses and owns membership stores using the trade name PriceSmart and PriceCostco. PriceSmart's international market consists of Latin America and Asia. The Company also operates domestic merchandising programs, including its Auto Referral Program and its Travel Program.

