Premier Inc-Cl A Shares Up 25.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PINC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) on October 15th, 2019 at $31.25. In approximately 2 months, Premier Inc-Cl A has returned 25.30% as of today's recent price of $39.15.

Over the past year, Premier Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $27.37 to $42.00 and is now at $39.15, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 2.89% higher over the past week, respectively.

Premier, Inc. provides healthcare services. The Company offers clinical and financial database, peers, food and drug administration, drug surveillance, pharmacy, health insurance, and healthcare consultancy.

