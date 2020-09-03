Preformed Line Shares Down 29.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PLPC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Preformed Line (NASDAQ:PLPC) on December 19th, 2019 at $67.32. In approximately 3 months, Preformed Line has returned 29.44% as of today's recent price of $47.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Preformed Line have traded between a low of $44.60 and a high of $76.60 and are now at $47.50, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Preformed Line Products Company designs and manufactures systems used in the construction and maintenance of networks for the energy, communications, cable provider, and information industries. The Company's products support, protect, connect, terminate, and secure cables and wires. Preformed Line Products also manufactures products serving the voice and data transmission markets.

