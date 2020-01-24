Preferred Bank Has Returned 22.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PFBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) on September 10th, 2019 at $52.02. In approximately 5 months, Preferred Bank has returned 22.80% as of today's recent price of $63.88.

Preferred Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.50 and a 52-week low of $41.98 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $63.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Preferred Bank is a full-service commercial bank that specializes in several specific market niches. The Bank serves middle market business, international market business, professionals, real estate financing, international private banking, merchant processing, and other niche markets. Preferred Bank serves clients through several offices located in California.

