Pra Group Inc Has Returned 31.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PRAA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) on March 11th, 2020 at $35.36. In approximately 3 weeks, Pra Group Inc has returned 31.01% as of today's recent price of $24.39.

Pra Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.58 and a 52-week low of $21.22 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $24.39 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

PRA Group, Inc. provides outsourced receivables management. The Company purchases, collects, and manages portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pra Group Inc.

