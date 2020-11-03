Ppg Inds Inc Has Returned 23.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PPG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) on January 16th, 2020 at $127.24. In approximately 2 months, Ppg Inds Inc has returned 23.72% as of today's recent price of $97.06.

Over the past year, Ppg Inds Inc has traded in a range of $95.47 to $134.36 and is now at $97.06, 2% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

PPG Industries, Inc. supplies products for the manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical processing, and other industries worldwide. The Company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ppg Inds Inc.

